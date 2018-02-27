FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018

Two Singapore Airbnb hosts plead guilty to unauthorised short-term rentals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Two Singaporeans on trial for unauthorised short-term rentals posted on Airbnb pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the first such cases under the country’s rules on short-term property letting introduced last year.

The two men were charged for renting four units in a condominium for less than six months without permission from Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority and face a fine of up to S$200,000 ($152,000) per offence. ($1 = 1.3147 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku, Writing by Jack Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
