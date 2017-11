Singapore Oct exports surge almost 21 pct y/y, top f'cast; China sales strong

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose at a much stronger pace than expected in October, thanks to growth in both electronics and non-electronic sectors, official data showed on Friday.

Exports increased 20.9 percent in October year-on-year, data from the trade agency International Enterprise Singapore showed, with shipments to China surging 53.3 percent.

That was more than the 10.0 percent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

In September, exports unexpectedly contracted after 5 straight months of gains as electronics shipments fell for first time in almost a year.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports grew 12.5 percent after an 11.0 percent decline in September. The Reuters poll had predicted growth of 5.1 percent.

Electronics exports, a major driver of shipments in recent months, rose 4.5 percent in October from a year earlier, while non-electronic exports grew 28.5 percent.