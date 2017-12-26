Singapore to release advance fourth-quarter GDP data on January 2

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will provide advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for the fourth quarter and all of 2017 at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Jan. 2, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.
In the third quarter, Singapore’s economy grew 5.2 percent from a year earlier, its quickest pace in nearly four years, thanks to a boom in manufacturing that some analysts say will encourage tighter monetary policy in 2018.
On a quarter-on-quarter and seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the economy grew 8.8 percent in the third quarter.
