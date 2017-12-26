Singapore to release advance fourth-quarter GDP data on January 2

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will provide advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for the fourth quarter and all of 2017 at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Jan. 2, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

Office workers walk to the train station during evening rush hour in the financial district of Singapore March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

In the third quarter, Singapore’s economy grew 5.2 percent from a year earlier, its quickest pace in nearly four years, thanks to a boom in manufacturing that some analysts say will encourage tighter monetary policy in 2018.

On a quarter-on-quarter and seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the economy grew 8.8 percent in the third quarter.