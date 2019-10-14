Economic News
October 14, 2019 / 2:58 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Singapore third-quarter GDP rises 0.6%, avoids recession

1 Min Read

Container cranes are pictured at the port of Singapore, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s economy grew less than expected in the third quarter from the previous three months on an annualised basis, but avoided slipping into a technical recession, preliminary data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.6% in the July-September quarter from the previous quarter on an anualised and seasonally adjusted basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement, compared with a revised 2.7% contraction the quarter before.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected growth of 1.5%. [nL3N26S0MR]

The standard technical definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. The last time Singapore entered a recession was in the first quarter of 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Compared with a year earlier, GDP grew 0.1% in the third quarter, slightly below the 0.2% expansion forecast in a Reuters poll and unchanged from the quarter earlier.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below