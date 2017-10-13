FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q3 GDP up annualised 6.3 pct, more than expected
October 13, 2017 / 3:59 AM / 8 days ago

Singapore Q3 GDP up annualised 6.3 pct, more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s trade-reliant economy grew more than expected in the third quarter from the previous quarter on an annualised basis, on the back of manufacturing growth, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Office workers walk to the train station during evening rush hour in the financial district of Singapore March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

The economy expanded 6.3 percent in the July-September period on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Friday in a statement.

Economists polled by Reuters produced a median forecast of 3.2 percent annualised growth for July-September.

GDP rose 4.6 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, compared to a median forecast of 3.8 percent.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
