SINGAPORE, July 17 - Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers rose 53 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Developers sold 820 units in June, down 21.1 percent from the revised 1,039 units in May but up 53 percent from the 536 units sold in June 2016, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said.

