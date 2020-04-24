Economic News
Singapore manufacturing unexpectedly surges in March, fueled by pharma output

A general view of factories in the industrial district of Jurong in western Singapore April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial output rose 16.5% in March on a year-on-year basis, surging past expectations, as pharmaceutical production more than doubled, data showed on Friday.

The median of six economists forecasts was for a 6.3% drop.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 21.7% in March, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. Economists had expected a 2% fall.

