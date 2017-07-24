Singapore June all-items CPI rises 0.5 percent, less than expected

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's headline consumer price index in June rose 0.5 percent from a year earlier, less than forecast, as falls in accommodation costs weighed on overall inflation, data showed on Monday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a rise of 0.7 percent.

In May, the all-items consumer price index (CPI) increased 1.4 percent.

Singapore's core inflation gauge rose 1.5 percent in June from a year earlier, after increasing 1.6 percent in May. The median forecast was for another rise of 1.6 percent.