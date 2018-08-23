Singapore's core inflation hits four-year high, keeps MAS tightening prospects alive

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s core consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in nearly four years in July in year-on-year terms on higher electricity and gas costs, building the case for another monetary policy tightening this year.

A view of new public housing apartments being constructed next to old public housing apartments in Singapore, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

The core consumer price index in July rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday, faster than the 1.7 percent rise in June and the highest since August 2014, when core inflation rose 2.0 percent from the year earlier. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was also for a 1.7 percent rise.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) tightened monetary policy for the first time in six years in April, citing expectations the economy would expand at a steady pace this year.

It warned earlier this month however, that growth is likely to moderate this year and that outlook is clouded by a trade spat between the United States and China

Still, analysts see a strong possibility of another tightening at the next semi-annual policy meeting in October.

“The fact that we’re an inch and ever closer to 2 percent (core inflation) is a key consideration for the MAS,” Nomura economist, Brian Tan said.

“We’re probably on track for another tightening in October,” Tan said.

MAS said earlier this month that core inflation is expected in the upper half of the central bank’s 1-2 percent forecast range for 2018.

The rise in July was driven by a surge in electricity and gas prices due to higher tariffs and following a pickup in global oil prices in the first quarter of this year, the central bank said in a statement accompanying the inflation data.

The cost of electricity and gas surged 12.7 percent in July from the year earlier. In June, it rose 3.7 percent.

Singapore’s headline CPI, however, rose 0.6 percent in July from a year earlier, in line with June’s increase and slightly lower than the median forecast in a Reuters poll which called for a 0.7 percent rise.

The logo of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is pictured at its building in Singapore in this February 21, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files