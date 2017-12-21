Singapore's November headline CPI seen rising 0.5 percent: Reuters poll

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s headline consumer price index is expected to have risen in November from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, with the pace seen edging up slightly, partly due to higher oil prices.

Customers shop at a vegetable and fruits wholesale market in Singapore August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

According to the median forecast in the Reuters poll of 13 economists, the all-items consumer price index (CPI) likely rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in November, after rising 0.4 percent in October.

The poll also showed that the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) core inflation measure probably increased 1.5 percent in November from a year earlier, the same as the pace recorded in October.

The central bank’s core inflation measure excludes changes in the prices of cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies.

At its latest policy review in October, the MAS kept its exchange-rate based monetary policy steady but changed a reference to maintaining current settings for an extended period, a shift that analysts said created room for a tightening next year.