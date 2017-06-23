FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore May factory output up 5.0 percent on electronics strength
June 23, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 2 months ago

Singapore May factory output up 5.0 percent on electronics strength

1 Min Read

A general view of factories in the industrial district of Jurong in western Singapore April 4, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output in May rose 5.0 percent year-on-year, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, slower than the median forecast in a Reuters survey for a 7.4 percent expansion.

Electronics output grew 35.1 percent year-on-year in May, although cooling from a revised 48.2 percent annual growth from the month before.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell a more-than-expected 3.5 percent in May. The median forecast was for a contraction of 0.7 percent.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

