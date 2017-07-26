FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore June factory output rises 13.1 percent, exceeds forecasts
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 26, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 15 days ago

Singapore June factory output rises 13.1 percent, exceeds forecasts

1 Min Read

A general view of factories in the industrial district of Jurong in western Singapore April 4, 2016.Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in June rose 13.1 percent from a year earlier, exceeding market expectations, helped by expansion in electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for industrial production to increase 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output rose 9.7 percent in June, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast was for an increase of 3.6 percent.

Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sunil Nair

