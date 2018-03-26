FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 26, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore Feb factory output up 8.9 percent, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial output grew more than expected in February thanks to a surge in semiconductor production, data showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Employees are seen by their workstations at a printed circuit board assembly factory in Singapore June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Manufacturing output in February rose 8.9 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a 5.1 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in February. The median forecast was for a contraction of 8.4 percent.

In January, manufacturing output grew a revised 16.9 percent from a year earlier and a revised 4.7 percent on a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis.

Electronics output grew 17.4 percent in February from a year ago. The surge was mainly attributed to the production of semiconductors, which grew 26.7 percent from the year before.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.