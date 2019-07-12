Singapore does not expect recession despite growth slump: finance minister

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat attends a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng (not pictured) at Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s government is not expecting the economy to slip into recession despite data on Friday showing growth had fallen to its lowest in a decade, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

“The latest advance GDP estimate released ... today reflects the heightened uncertainties and risks in the global economy, especially with the US-China trade tensions,” Heng said on his Facebook page.

“We are not expecting a full-year recession at this point, and there remain areas of strength in our economy.”