Public housing apartment blocks are shrouded by haze in Singapore September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 36.3% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 1,270 units last month, compared with 932 units in the same month a year earlier.

The level of sales rose from 1,123 units sold in the previous August.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg