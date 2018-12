Joggers pass the Cape Royale condominium in Sentosa Cove on Singapore's Sentosa island in this August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore surged 52 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Developers sold 1,198 units last month, compared with 788 units in the same month a year earlier, data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed.

The level of sales rose from 487 units sold in the previous month.