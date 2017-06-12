FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
REFILE-Singapore April retail sales rise 2.6 pct y/y
June 12, 2017 / 5:03 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Singapore April retail sales rise 2.6 pct y/y

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous word from headline)

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's retail sales in April rose from a year earlier, buoyed by increased sales at petrol service stations, and of watches and jewellery, data showed on Monday.

Total retail sales rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier, after increasing by a revised 2 percent in the previous month, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Compared with a year ago, retail sales of watches and jewellery edged up 14.3 percent, while retail sales at petrol service stations climbed 13 percent in April.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales gained 1.6 percent in April after a revised 0.4 percent drop in the previous month. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

