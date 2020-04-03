Money News
Singapore retail sales fall at steepest pace in 12 years as virus deters shoppers

People ride up an escalator at a shopping mall in Singapore June 17, 2017. Picture taken June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s retail sales in February fell at the steepest pace in more than 12 years on a month-on-month basis as consumption fell across categories such as apparel and cosmetics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a seasonally adjusted basis retail sales declined 8.9% in February from the previous month, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed, the biggest drop since July 2007.

Retail sales fell 8.6% on a year-on-year basis.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue

