FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
August 17, 2018 / 12:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore July exports jump 11.8 percent year-on-year, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose more than expected in July from a year earlier thanks to a surge in pharmaceutical shipments, official data showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Idle cranes at the Port of Singapore Authority's Pasir Panjang container terminal are pictured reflected in a pool of water at dusk in Singapore May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

Exports rose 11.8 percent in July year-on-year, data from the trade agency International Enterprise Singapore showed, accelerating from the revised 0.8 percent rise the month before.

This was better than the 6.7 percent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports expanded 4.3 percent in July after declining a revised 11.1 percent in June. The poll called for a 0.2 percent expansion from the month before.

The better than expected jump was thanks to a surge in pharmaceutical exports, which rose 109.2 percent in July from a year earlier.

Electronics exports, however, continued their decline, contracting 3.8 percent in July.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.