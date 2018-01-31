FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 31, 2018 / 2:22 AM / a day ago

Singapore December bank lending rises 5.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending in December rose 5.6 percent from a year earlier, on increased lending to financial institutions and a rise in housing and bridging loans, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$651.9 ($497.06) billion last month, up from S$617.3 billion last year.

Total bank lending in December, however, fell 0.3 percent from the previous month. In November, bank lending stood at S$653.7 billion.

Singapore’s housing and bridging loans stood at S$200.2 billion in December, up from S$192.1 billion in the year-ago period. Loans to financial institutions totalled S$98.9 billion in December, up from S$80.4 billion a year ago.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$596.5 billion in December from S$538.2 billion last year.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

$1 = 1.3115 Singapore dollars Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.