Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan gives an address during the opening ceremony of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s foreign minister said on Monday ties with neighbouring Malaysia have been in a “downward spiral” over a series of maritime and airspace disputes but hoped the issues could be resolved amicably.

Singapore’s Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah, met last week and agreed to take steps to de-escalate tensions over the air and maritime disputes.