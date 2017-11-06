FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore revokes Transocean Oil's bunker fuel supply licence
November 6, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Singapore revokes Transocean Oil's bunker fuel supply licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Monday it had revoked Transocean Oil’s bunker fuel supply licence in the Port of Singapore, effective immediately.

MPA said it had conducted checks on Transocean in March and April as part its efforts to ensure the integrity of bunkering operations at the port and found “falsifications of records and discrepancies in the stock movement logbooks on board the bunker tankers” operated by the company. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter)

