Money News
April 30, 2020 / 12:11 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Singapore government determined to help Singapore Airlines overcome virus crisis - PM

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Singapore government is determined that its national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) (SIAL.SI) will survive the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday.

“SIA has always flown Singapore’s flag high all over the world and made us proud. We will spare no effort to enable it to do so again,” he said in his May Day speech.

In late March, state investor Temasek Holdings and others put together a funding package of up to S$19 billion ($13.5 billion) for the airline, which has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Gareth Jones

