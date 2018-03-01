Singapore decides to freeze salaries of government ministers

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore has decided to freeze the salaries of its government ministers, already among the world’s highest paid, ignoring a review panel that recommended a hike.

A general view of the Parliament House in Singapore June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

A 2017 committee had recommended adjusting political salaries in line with a benchmark that has increased by a total of 9 percent since 2011, but the government has decided to keep salaries unchanged, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean told parliament on Thursday.

“The government has decided not to make any changes now, and to maintain the current salary framework and salary level,” Teo said.

The committee’s report, which was released in December, showed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has an annual salary of S$2.2 million, while an entry-level government minister has a salary of S$1.1 million.