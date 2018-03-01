FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
World News
March 1, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Singapore decides to freeze salaries of government ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore has decided to freeze the salaries of its government ministers, already among the world’s highest paid, ignoring a review panel that recommended a hike.

A general view of the Parliament House in Singapore June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

A 2017 committee had recommended adjusting political salaries in line with a benchmark that has increased by a total of 9 percent since 2011, but the government has decided to keep salaries unchanged, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean told parliament on Thursday.

“The government has decided not to make any changes now, and to maintain the current salary framework and salary level,” Teo said.

The committee’s report, which was released in December, showed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has an annual salary of S$2.2 million, while an entry-level government minister has a salary of S$1.1 million.

Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.