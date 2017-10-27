Singapore Q3 private home prices rise 0.7 pct q/q

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the third quarter of 2017: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q3/2017 Q2/2017 Singapore +0.7 -0.1 private home prices *Rentals of private residential properties were unchanged in the third quarter from the previous quarter, after declining 0.2 percent in the second quarter. *The latest figures for private home prices showed an upward revision from the URA's flash estimates released on Oct. 2, which showed that private home prices rose 0.5 percent in the third quarter, marking the first quarterly rise in four years. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)