Singapore Q3 private home prices rise 0.7 pct q/q
October 27, 2017 / 12:49 AM / 2 days ago

Singapore Q3 private home prices rise 0.7 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the third  quarter of 2017:
    
 Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter      Q3/2017    Q2/2017 
 Singapore     +0.7        -0.1
 private               
 home prices           
 *Rentals of private residential properties were unchanged in
the third quarter from the previous quarter, after declining 0.2
percent in the second quarter.  
 *The latest figures for private home prices showed an upward
revision from the URA's flash estimates released on Oct. 2,
which showed that private home prices rose 0.5 percent in the
third quarter, marking the first quarterly rise in four years.
     

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)

