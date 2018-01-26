Singapore Q4 private home prices up 0.8 pct q/q

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2017: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2017 Q3/2017 Singapore +0.8 +0.7 private home prices *Rentals of private residential properties were down 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter. *The latest figures for private home prices showed an upward revision from the URA's flash estimates released on Jan. 2, which showed that private home prices rose 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter. *Private home prices were up 0.7 percent in the third quarter, the first quarterly rise in four years. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)