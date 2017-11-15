FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore transit train collides with stationary train, injuries reported - media
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 15, 2017 / 2:46 AM / in a day

Singapore transit train collides with stationary train, injuries reported - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A Singapore mass transit train collided early on Wednesday with another train that was stationary near a station in the city state’s western area and some injuries were reported, the country’s Straits Times newspaper reported.

The incident took place at 8 a.m. local time, (0000 GMT) the report said. No further details were available.

SMRT, the transit operator, had no immediate comment when reached by telephone.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Aradhana Aravindan Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.