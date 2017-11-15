Singapore transit train collides with stationary train, injuries reported - media

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A Singapore mass transit train collided early on Wednesday with another train that was stationary near a station in the city state’s western area and some injuries were reported, the country’s Straits Times newspaper reported.

The incident took place at 8 a.m. local time, (0000 GMT) the report said. No further details were available.

SMRT, the transit operator, had no immediate comment when reached by telephone.