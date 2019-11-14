Money News
November 14, 2019 / 12:13 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Singtel posts first ever quarterly loss on Bharti charge

1 Min Read

A Singtel booth is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. Picture taken March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga

(Reuters) - Singtel on Thursday posted a second-quarter loss of S$688 million ($506 million) hurt by a one-time charge recorded by India’s Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel said it made a provision of 284.50 billion rupees after India’s Supreme Court last month upheld a demand by the telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees in overdue levies and interest.

Singtel, Southeast Asia’s largest telecoms firm, reported a 3% rise in underlying net profit to S$737 million for the quarter.

Singtel is the biggest shareholder in Bharti Airtel, with an effective stake of about 35%.

($1 = 1.3599 Singapore dollars)

($1 = 71.3500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

