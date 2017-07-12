FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Russian court adjourns Sistema-Rosneft hearings until July 19
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 12, 2017 / 12:21 PM / a month ago

Russian court adjourns Sistema-Rosneft hearings until July 19

1 Min Read

UFA, Russia, July 12 (Reuters) - A court in the Russian region of Bashkortostan ruled on Wednesday to adjourn until July 19 hearings on a damages claim filed by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft against business conglomerate Sistema .

The court adjourned the hearings "to allow the sides to familiarise themselves with new materials", the court said.

State-controlled Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.82 billion) in damages following its purchase of oil producer Bashneft last year, saying some assets were removed from Bashneft. Sistema has rejected the claims.

($1 = 60.5593 roubles)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.