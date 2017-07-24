FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 days ago
SK Hynix says Q2 operating profit sets record, matching estimates
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Industrials
July 24, 2017 / 11:48 PM / 16 days ago

SK Hynix says Q2 operating profit sets record, matching estimates

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc on Tuesday said second-quarter operating profit rose 574 percent from a year earlier to a new record, matching market expectations, on strong demand for memory chips.

The world's second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said April-June profit was 3.1 trillion won ($2.78 billion). That compared with a 3 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 22 analysts.

Revenue rose 70 percent to 6.7 trillion won. ($1 = 1,113.9200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

