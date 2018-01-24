FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 24, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

SK Hynix posts record 4th qtr profit as chip demand remains firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc on Thursday said fourth-quarter operating profit nearly tripled from a year earlier to a record high, beating market expectations on strong demand for memory chips.

The world’s second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said October-December profit was 4.5 trillion won ($4.23 billion). That compared with a 4.3 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 12 analysts.

Revenue rose 69 percent to 9 trillion won. ($1 = 1,063.9700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.