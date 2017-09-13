Builder Skanska says CEO Karlstrom to step down in 2018

STOCKHOLM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska said on Wednesday its long-serving chief executive would resign from the post in April 2018, serving as senior advisor until January 2019.

“Skanska’s President and CEO Johan Karlstrom has notified the Skanska AB Board of Directors that he wishes to step down,” it said in a statement.

Skanska said it had initiated the work of appointing a successor and aimed to present a new CEO by the end of the year.

Karlstrom, who joined Skanska in 1983 and has been chief executive since 2008, will also step down from Skanska’s board.