UPDATE 1-Skanska picks company veteran to replace retiring CEO
December 7, 2017 / 7:21 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Skanska picks company veteran to replace retiring CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Skanska on Thursday named company veteran Anders Danielsson as new CEO of the construction group, replacing Johan Karlstrom who said earlier this year he was stepping down after a decade at the helm.

* Anders Danielsson appointed new President and CEO of Skanska

* Danielsson, who has worked at Skanska since 1991, succeeds Karlstrom who said in September he was stepping down [nL5N1LU12S​]

* Danielsson currently serves as executive vice president with responsibility for Skanska’s construction units in the U.S. and Infrastructure Development

* Danielsson has also worked as president of Skanska Norway and Skanska Sweden​

* Danielsson will assume his new position January 1, 2018​

* Karlstrom will remain as a senior advisor until January 2019, when he will retire

* Skanska shares have slid 15.7 pct this year and the company reported a smaller than expected rise in third-quarter operating earnings, hit by writedowns in several U.S. projects​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

