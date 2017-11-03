FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech energy group EPH's main owner near deal for Skoda Transportation -source
#Industrials
November 3, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated a day ago

Czech energy group EPH's main owner near deal for Skoda Transportation -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investor Daniel Kretinsky, the majority owner of central European energy group EPH, is near a deal to buy Czech transport vehicle manufacturer Skoda Transportation, a source with knowledge of the transaction said on Friday.

The deal is not yet finalised, the source said, confirming Czech media reports. The source said EPH would not be the buyer but that Kretinsky would acquire the asset using a different structure.

Weekly magazine Euro reported the deal on Friday and said it could be worth more than 10 billion crowns ($454 million).

Skoda Transportation was not immediately available to comment.

China’s CRRC had also aimed to buy Skoda Transportation.

$1 = 22.0370 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Kahn and Susan Fenton

