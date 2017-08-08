FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Sky City profits after tax slide 69 pct in FY 2017
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 8, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 2 months ago

NZ's Sky City profits after tax slide 69 pct in FY 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator Sky City Entertainment Group Limited on Wednesday reported its fiscal full-year profit after tax fell 69.2 percent.

The firm posted net profit after tax for the fiscal year ended June 30 of NZ$44.9 million ($32.88 million), compared with NZ$145.7 million for the previous year.

The company also said it will pay a dividend of 10 NZ cents per share, down slightly from 10.5 cents the previous year. ($1 = 1.3656 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.