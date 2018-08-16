FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

UK regulator sticks to 14 pounds per share floor for Sky from Disney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Takeover Panel said on Thursday it had confirmed its ruling that Walt Disney might have to offer at least 14 pounds a share to buy UK pay-television group Sky.

FILE PHOTO: Sky Sports logos are seen on the side of offices at their UK company headquarters in west London July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Disney would only be forced to make such an offer if it completes a deal to buy Twenty-First Century Fox’s TV and film assets, which include a 39 percent stake in Sky, before either Fox or rival suitor Comcast succeed in taking control of the British broadcaster.

The price is designed to reflect the level of the offer Disney is making for Fox, and its holding in Sky.

The regulator had set the level of a possible mandatory Disney offer for Sky at 14 pounds a share on July 13. But it has had to hold a series of hearings since then to review the level after a number of groups appealed the decision.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by David Evans

