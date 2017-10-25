Fox CEO James Murdoch expects Sky deal to be approved next year

(Reuters) - James Murdoch, chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, said on Wednesday he expects its bid to acquire Sky PLC to be approved by British regulators in the first half of 2018 despite fallout from a sexual harassment settlement involving former Fox News commentator Bill O‘Reilly.

The flag of the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is seen waving at the company headquarters in the Manhattan borough in New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

Reports recently surfaced that O‘Reilly reached a $32 million settlement with a woman before Fox News renewed his contract earlier this year. O‘Reilly was fired in April.

Murdoch spoke of Twenty-First Century Fox’s $15 billion bid to acquire the remaining 61 percent it does not own of Sky PLC while appearing at the Paley International Council Summit in New York.