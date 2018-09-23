FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2018 / 3:25 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Sky's independent directors recommend Comcast offer

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The independent directors of Sky backed Comcast’s offer for the pay-TV group on Saturday after a rare auction that saw the U.S. cable company defeat Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox.

The Sky logo is seen on outside of an entrance to offices and studios in west London, Britain June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

“We consider the Comcast offer to be an excellent outcome for Sky shareholders, and we are recommending it as it represents materially superior value,” said Martin Gilbert, chairman of Sky’s independent committee.

“We are focused on drawing this process to a successful and swift close and therefore urge shareholders to accept the recommended Comcast offer.”

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Ben Martin

