FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 27, 2018 / 11:52 AM / a day ago

Hedge funds expect counter bid for Sky after Comcast offer

Ben Martin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Two hedge fund shareholders in Sky say Comcast Corp’s $31 billion offer for the British pay-television broadcaster is likely to trigger a higher counter bid for the FTSE 100 company.

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey said Comcast’s proposal, which rivals an offer for Sky made by Twenty-First Century Fox , was “fantastic” and that a counter bid was now likely.

Polygon portfolio manager Bechara Nasr said Sky could eventually fetch an offer of more than 15 pounds per share. (Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.