February 27, 2018 / 7:52 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

NZ's Sky Network Television's H1 profit rises 12 pct helped by lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Sky Network Television on Wednesday said half-year net profit rose 12 percent, in part aided by lower costs across core operations as a result of a smaller subscriber base.

The subscription television provider posted an interim net profit of NZ$66.6 million ($48.24 million) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with NZ$59.3 million last year.

The company announced an interim dividend of NZ$0.075, down from the NZ$0.15 payout in the previous year.

Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans

