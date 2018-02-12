Fox commits to Sky News independence to try to secure Sky deal

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox said it would commit to maintain Sky News in Britain for at least five years and would establish an independent board for the channel to try to secure its takeover of pay-TV operator Sky.

Britain’s competition regulator said last month that Fox‘s$15.7 billion deal to buy the 61 percent of Sky it does not already own should be blocked unless a way is found to prevent Murdoch influencing Sky’s news output.

Fox’s proposals were released by the regulator, the CMA, on Monday. The CMA is due to present media secretary Matt Hancock with a final report by May 1 and he has said he will rule on the deal by June 14.