Sale of Scaramucci's SkyBridge still on track -CIO Nolte
#Financials
September 18, 2017 / 6:59 PM / a month ago

Sale of Scaramucci's SkyBridge still on track -CIO Nolte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The sale of former White House communications director and investor Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital to a consortium that includes a Chinese buyer is still on track, with a targeted closing date by month’s end, the firm’s chief investment officer said on Monday.

SkyBridge Capital is still waiting on one regulatory approval, Ray Nolte, the CIO, said in a video sent to journalists on Monday, without naming the regulator. “We are hopeful that that will come through in fairly short order and as soon as it does we will be able to move to the close,” he said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)

