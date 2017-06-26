FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Sky and Vodafone NZ walk away from sales deal, drop court appeal
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 26, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 2 months ago

Sky and Vodafone NZ walk away from sales deal, drop court appeal

2 Min Read

A branded sign is displayed on a Vodaphone store in London, Britain May 16, 2017.Neil Hall

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Monday said it was terminating a sales agreement to buy Vodafone's local unit, a deal the country's competition regulator had ruled against.

The two companies had been fighting the New Zealand Commerce Commission's decision to block the proposed NZ$1.3 billion ($946.40 million) deal in February, but said in a joint statement to the New Zealand stock exchange that they were also dropping their High Court appeal.

"SKY and Vodafone New Zealand will continue to work together to strengthen our commercial relationship for the benefit of the customers and the shareholders of our respective organisations," the firms said in the statement.

The regulator in February had rejected the transaction, citing concerns it would create a monopoly on premium sports content, though the firms filed a detailed appeal with the courts challenging that decision in May.

Sky's chief executive John Fellett told Reuters in an interview after the Commerce Commission's decision that he thought an appeal would take around a year, which some commentators pointed out could distract the firms from their core business for a long period.

($1 = 1.3736 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Dan Grebler and Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.