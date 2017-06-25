FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Sky and Vodafone NZ drop sales agreement, Commerce Commission appeal
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 25, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 2 months ago

Sky and Vodafone NZ drop sales agreement, Commerce Commission appeal

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Monday said it was terminating the sales agreement to buy Vodafone's local unit, a deal the country's competition regulator had ruled against.

The two companies had been fighting the New Zealand Commerce Commission's decision to block the proposed NZ$1.3 billion ($946.40 million) deal in February, but said in a joint statement to the New Zealand stock exchange that they were dropping their High Court appeal.

$1 = 1.3736 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Dan Grebler

