CORRECTED-Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 20

(Corrects media item, Kia's output in first half was higher, not lower compared to same period last year) BRATISLAVA, July 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. KIA: Kia Motors's Slovak unit made 180,800 cars in the first six months of the year, an increase from 177,900 cars made in the same period last year. The company said in January it expected to make at least 335,000 cars this year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1