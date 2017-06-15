FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on June 15
June 15, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 2 months ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on June 15

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, June 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
========================NEWS====================================
   
    VOLKSWAGEN: Workers at Volkswagen's             Slovak
factory voted to strike from Tuesday over demands for a higher
wage rise, the carmaker's union said on Wednesday.
     Story:               Related stories:                   
    
    INFLATION: Slovak consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent
month-on-month in May, putting the annual inflation rate at 1.1
percent, data showed on Wednesday.
     Story:               Related stories:                  
        
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
       
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
