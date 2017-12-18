FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 18
December 18, 2017 / 7:51 AM / in 2 days

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
========================NEWS==================================  
 
    VOLKSWAGEN: Volkswagen's Slovak plant said on
Friday it would take longer holiday break for line work.
    Story:              Related stories:                       
    
    EURO ZONE: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday
that she planned to develop a common stance with France on how
to reform the euro zone by March.
    Story:              Related stories:                        
    
        
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
