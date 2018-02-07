Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 7

BRATISLAVA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: South Korea's Samsung Electronics decision to close one of its TV production plants in Slovakia won't have a significant impact on Slovakia's gross domestic product, an analysis by the Finance Ministry's Institute for Financial Policy showed. In 2016, the factory contributed 0.05 percent to Slovakia's 3.3 percent growth, it said. here Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)