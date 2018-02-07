FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
    SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: South Korea's Samsung Electronics
            decision to close one of its TV production plants in
Slovakia              won't have a significant impact on
Slovakia's gross domestic product, an analysis by the Finance
Ministry's Institute for Financial Policy showed. In 2016, the
factory contributed 0.05 percent to Slovakia's 3.3 percent
growth, it said. 
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
