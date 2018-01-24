FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 24, 2018 / 8:06 AM / a day ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
    VOLKSWAGEN: Volkswagen's             Slovak plant resumed
operations on Tuesday after a month-long holiday break, the
company said.
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
