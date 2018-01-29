FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 29, 2018

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
=======================NEWS===================================
    SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: South Korea's Samsung Electronics
005930.KS             said on Saturday that it would consolidate
its TV production plants in Slovakia, closing one of the two
facilities in the European country.    
    Story:              Related stories:                      
    
    RATING: S&P said on Friday it had affirmed Slovakia's rating
at 'A+/A-1'.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CENTRAL EUROPE: The four eastern European Union states who
are often at loggerheads with the bloc's executive told Brussels
on Friday not to overstep its mandate in policing national
capitals.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
                       
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
